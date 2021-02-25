 Skip to main content
Wildcats' Delaney Schnell, a Tucson native, wins Pac-12 Diving championship
Pac-12 Diving Championships

Delaney Schnell, 18, works on one of her dives during a practice at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center on Wednesday June 28, 2017. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Day 1 of the Pac-12 Diving Championships ended with an Arizona Wildcat taking home a trophy.

Delaney Schnell scored a 343.45 in the 1-meter dive and was crowned the winner of the Pac-12 championship for that event. Schnell, a redshirt junior, won the event handily and outscored her second place opponent by nearly 30 points. 

The Wildcats are hosting this year's Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, with competition going from Feb. 24-27. The swimming competitions are being held in Houston during the same days.

The conference championship for Schnell continues what has been a remarkable career thus far for the Tucson High graduate. Schnell won Pac-12 Women's Freshman Diver of the Year in 2018 and also earned All-American honors for the 1-meter dive that same season. 

In 2019, she finished first in the platform (345.80) and the 3-meter dives (370.40) at the NCAA Championships.

