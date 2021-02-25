Wildcats' Delaney Schnell, a Tucson native, wins Pac-12 Diving championship

Day 1 of the Pac-12 Diving Championships ended with an Arizona Wildcat taking home a trophy.

Delaney Schnell scored a 343.45 in the 1-meter dive and was crowned the winner of the Pac-12 championship for that event. Schnell, a redshirt junior, won the event handily and outscored her second place opponent by nearly 30 points.

The Wildcats are hosting this year's Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, with competition going from Feb. 24-27. The swimming competitions are being held in Houston during the same days.