Wildcats' Delaney Schnell, a Tucson native, wins Pac-12 Diving championship

Day 1 of the Pac-12 Diving Championships ended with an Arizona Wildcat taking home a trophy.
Delaney Schnell scored a 343.45 in the 1-meter dive and was crowned the winner of the Pac-12 championship for that event. Schnell, a redshirt junior, won the event handily and outscored her second place opponent by nearly 30 points.
🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇🥇 Delaney Schnell is your Pac-12 Diving Champion! #BearDown @ArizonaSwimDive pic.twitter.com/RWGwm4MRuq— Arizona Wildcats Photography (@UArizonaPix) February 24, 2021
The Wildcats are hosting this year's Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, with competition going from Feb. 24-27. The swimming competitions are being held in Houston during the same days.
The conference championship for Schnell continues what has been a remarkable career thus far for the Tucson High graduate. Schnell won Pac-12 Women's Freshman Diver of the Year in 2018 and also earned All-American honors for the 1-meter dive that same season.
In 2019, she finished first in the platform (345.80) and the 3-meter dives (370.40) at the NCAA Championships.