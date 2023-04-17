The 20th-ranked Arizona beach volleyball team earned a split Sunday in the Hawaii Invitational in Honolulu, defeating No. 14 Georgia State 3-2 in the afternoon before falling to No. 8 Hawaii 4-1 in the evening.

The Wildcats’ win over the Panthers was their third vs. a ranked opponent this season.

The matchup at No. 1 between Arizona’s Sarah Blacker and Alex Parkhurst and GSU’s Angel Ferary and Bella Ferary decided the outcome. Blacker and Parkhurst prevailed in three sets, winning the third 15-10.

Abby Russell and Hope Shannon, at No. 2, got the lone win for Arizona vs. Hawaii.

The Wildcats played four matches in all in the Hawaii Invitational. They lost to GSU (4-1) and Hawaii (3-2) on Saturday.