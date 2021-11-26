Wildcats expect another close, tough match with ASU; 'they always are'

While their records are almost identical, ASU has picked up a few more significant wins along the way. Like Arizona, the Sun Devils have a win against No. 18 Stanford to go with upset victories over No. 13 UCLA and No. 18 Utah.

"They've gotten significantly better,” Rubio said. “They found an outside hitter. They kind of had a revolving door on the one player that stays there … and then they have a new player that's done really well for them, a freshman. So they're much steadier, much more consistent and playing with a lot more confidence, way more offensive.”

For Arizona’s three seniors — Zyonna Fellows, Merle Weidt and Malina Kalei Ua — Saturday marks not only a final rivalry match but one last match in McKale Center.

“I think it's a different motivator for those games,” sophomore setter Emery Herman said. “I think there's different motivations going into each game. There's a different, personal side to each game. The older girls have a different version of it than we do.”

For the rest of Arizona's young roster, Saturday’s match won’t exactly feel the same. Rubio says his young squad is still learning the importance of the rivalry.