Wildcats fall to Ole Miss in NCAA golf semifinals after stunning Stanford

The match between Lignell and Starkute, the morning round’s two heroes, loomed large. Lignell was 2-up on Starkute through 11 holes before the Wildcats’ sophomore made a push; Starkute won No. 12 to go 1-down, and then the two halved Nos. 13-17. When the two also halved No. 18, Ole Miss got the point — needing to win just one of the three remaining matches to advance.

The Rebels clinched minutes later, when senior Julia Johnson topped Arizona’s Ya Chun Chang 2 and 1. Her par putt on No. 17 ended the Wildcats’ season.

Regardless of the end result, Starkute’s shot to sink Stanford earlier in the day will go down as one of the biggest in program history.

Starkute and Ye were all-square on 18 when Starkute was forced to take a penalty shot after hitting her drive into a bush. Yet the Wildcats’ surging star managed to halve the hole after Ye three-putted, taking their showdown — and the quarterfinals themselves — to extra holes.

The two played a winner-take-all hole No. 10, and were both on the green in two shots. Ye put her third shot, a massively long putt, to within a few feet of the hole. Starkute then one-upped her, holing the 30-footer to win the match. The Wildcats mobbed the Lithuanian before Starkute could pull her ball from the cup.