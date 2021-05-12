 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats finish fifth at NCAA Regionals, advance to championships

Wildcats finish fifth at NCAA Regionals, advance to championships

  • Updated
Yu-Sang Hou

Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona Wildcats women’s golf in the Wildcat Invitational 3/9/20 at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats entered the final round of the NCAA Regionals needing to hold off Florida to capture the sixth and final advancing spot and earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.

They did just that — and more. The Wildcats fired a 5-under as a team, leap-frogged to fifth place and advanced comfortably out of the Stanford, California, regional. Arizona finished the three-round tournament with a 5-over par 857; the Wildcats join Stanford (-28), Wake Forest (+2), Oklahoma State (+3), Virginia Tech (+4), and USC (+8) in advancing; Florida, which entered Wednesday's final round trailing the Wildcats by a stroke, shot even-par and finished seventh, one stroke behind USC.

The UA was led by Yu-Sang Hou, who fired a 66 after going 70-71 in the first two rounds. Therese Warner shot a 70 and Ya Chun Chang shot a 71; Vivian Hou (71) and Gile Bite Starkute (72) round out the Wildcats' performers. Yu-Sang Hou's three-day score of 207 was nine strokes better than Arizona's second-best finisher.

The Wildcats won't have to travel far for the NCAA Championships. The season's biggest tournament begins May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News