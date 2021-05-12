Wildcats finish fifth at NCAA Regionals, advance to championships

The Arizona Wildcats entered the final round of the NCAA Regionals needing to hold off Florida to capture the sixth and final advancing spot and earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.

They did just that — and more. The Wildcats fired a 5-under as a team, leap-frogged to fifth place and advanced comfortably out of the Stanford, California, regional. Arizona finished the three-round tournament with a 5-over par 857; the Wildcats join Stanford (-28), Wake Forest (+2), Oklahoma State (+3), Virginia Tech (+4), and USC (+8) in advancing; Florida, which entered Wednesday's final round trailing the Wildcats by a stroke, shot even-par and finished seventh, one stroke behind USC.

The UA was led by Yu-Sang Hou, who fired a 66 after going 70-71 in the first two rounds. Therese Warner shot a 70 and Ya Chun Chang shot a 71; Vivian Hou (71) and Gile Bite Starkute (72) round out the Wildcats' performers. Yu-Sang Hou's three-day score of 207 was nine strokes better than Arizona's second-best finisher.

The Wildcats won't have to travel far for the NCAA Championships. The season's biggest tournament begins May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.