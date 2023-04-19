The University of Arizona women's golf team struggled on the final day of the Pac-12 Championships in Phoenix but still managed to finish in fourth place.

No. 22-ranked UA entered the day tied for first place with USC. The Trojans shot 7 under Wednesday with a 281, while UA notched a 9-over 297. USC finished with an 849, ahead of Oregon (856), Stanford (857) and UA (865).

UA had three golfers finished tied at 11th among individuals, as Carolina Melgrati, Lilas Pinthier and Julia Misemer all shot a 1-under total over three days.

"You want to be playing your best golf at this time of the year, and I believe we were at our best this week," said UA coach Laura Ianello in a news release. "I am incredibly proud of all our young ladies for taking on the challenge of Pac-12 head on. We will take so much away from this week moving forward that will make us a better team."

UA's Gile Bite Starkute finished 27th with a 4 over at Papago Golf Course, while Pimmada Wongthanavimok was tied for 32nd at 8 over. Stanford's Rose Zhang shot a 12-under to win the individual race by seven strokes.