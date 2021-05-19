Wildcats finish ninth at NCAA Regionals; season is over

The Arizona men's golf team saw their season come to an end Wednesday as the team was unable to advance out of the Cle Elum Regionals.
The Wildcats finished in ninth place, shooting 22-over par and missing the cut of the top five teams which move onto the NCAA Championships.
East Tennessee State won the regional at Tumble Creek Club in Washington, scoring 14-under. No. 25 San Fransisco (-4), No. 6 Wake Forest (-1), No. 7 Pepperdine (+1) and No. 17 Florida (+6) round out the five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Arizona started the final round of the regional tied for 10th. The Cats made an early surge at the beginning of the day to move into a tie for sixth but eventually fell back down the leaderboard.
UA senior Brad Reeves ended his final tournament as a Wildcat tied for 22nd. He shot four-over for the regional and birdied on two holes in the third round. Reeves finishes his Arizona career as this season's Pac-12 Individual Champion and the conference's Men's Golfer of the Year.
Senior David Laskin birded on three holes Wednesday to finish T-39 at seven-over.
Senior Trevor Werbylo had the best third round of any of the Wildcats as his score of three-under moved him up 18 spots to finish in 46th place.
Chase Sienkiewicz and Christian Banke rounded out the Wildcats lineup finishing T-51 and T-54, respectively.
The Cats close the book on one of the best seasons in program history, winning the Pac-12 Championship for just the fourth time and winning two other tournaments (Arizona Intercollegiate, The Prestige) during the regular season.
UA women's golf still in contention for NCAA Championship
While Arizona men's golf comes to a close, the women's team is still competing for an NCAA title. The Wildcats begin the NCAA Championships starting on Friday from Scottsdale.
