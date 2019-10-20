The UA volleyball team’s rough road trip ended Sunday with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18) loss at No. 10 Washington.
The Wildcats (11-9, 1-7 Pac-12) went 0-4 on the trip against four ranked teams: Stanford, Cal, Washington State and the Huskies.
Arizona finally gets some home matches this week, when it hosts Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.
Emi Pua’a had a career-high 29 digs in the loss Sunday, the most for a UA player in four years.
Julia Patterson added 32 assists and 16 digs while Paige Whipple had 14 kills.