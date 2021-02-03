Wildcats goalkeeper Hope Hisey earned straight A's last fall while kicking COVID-19

Soccer, on the other hand, hasn't been as smooth.

The day after Hisey reported to campus last August, the season was canceled. Some players opted out of the semester altogether. Those that stayed on campus either did conditioning work or practiced, depending on the day.

"Our coaches said, 'If you're going to be here, we're going to make you better; but if you need to be home, we understand and we'll regroup in January,'" Hisey said. "Now we have a season to prepare for and it looks a little more normal."

The new normal includes limited travel, and right off the bat. The Wildcats will take on Grand Canyon Thursday night, and have away games against Oregon and Oregon State scheduled for March. The schedule is subject to change, like all things these days, but Hisey doesn't care where they play. She's just happy to be back in the game.

The team has been preparing for the season since January. The Wildcats practice in masks, and only get to spend time with each other during practice.

"Other than that, it's been as normal as possible," Hisey said. "We still do film, we lift once a week and we get to go out onto the field. It just looks different off the field."