 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats goalkeeper Hope Hisey earned straight A's last fall while kicking COVID-19

Wildcats goalkeeper Hope Hisey earned straight A's last fall while kicking COVID-19

UA soccer player Hope Hisey has never gotten a grade lower than an "A" in her life, and she wasn't about to let a worldwide pandemic and a case of the coronavirus break that streak.

Hisey, 19, is one of 91 University of Arizona student-athletes that earned a 4.0 GPA last fall. Student-athletes posted a cumulative 3.095 GPA, their best fall-semester mark ever.

"I've never gotten a 'B' ever. It's like a personal pride thing for me," said Hisey, a sophomore majoring in political science and minoring in journalism. "If didn’t play soccer, would probably be in one of those crazy STEM majors, but I decided that wouldn’t have worked well with soccer."

On Thursday, Hisey, a goalkeeper and Canyon Del Oro High School alum, will take the field with her teammates for the Wildcats first game of the season. Having been introduced to the game as an 8 year old, Hisey said her favorite thing about the sport is the support system and friendships she's built with her teammates.

And with an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Hisey is already looking into an accelerated masters program in political science or public policy and administration. She'd like to eventually earn a doctorate in political science.

"After that, I'm not exactly sure where life will take me, but I definitely want to continue to be a part of politics in the future once my playing career is over," Hisey said.

Hisey's career aspirations formed her junior year in high school, after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting killed 17, wounded 17 — and has motivated a new generation of teens to fight for causes that matter to them.

"I saw those kids who had witnessed that trauma come out and be brave and try to push policy that they felt affected their lives," Hisey said. "I was inspired by that and I've been interested in politics ever since."

Arizona’s Hope Hisey (0) forces TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan (2) into shooting high on the potential trying score in the second half of their game in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Mulcahy Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2019.

It makes sense that Hisey is planning ahead, because that's a big part of how's maintained her longstanding tradition of straight A's: Meticulous planning.

"I have a planner that I am tied to; it’s like my best friend," Hisey said. "Every day, I map out just a little bit of the things I have to do. I look at what I have due for classes, what readings have to do."

Hisey said she plans each month in advance to ensure that she's left enough time for her classwork in between practice, games and travel and that assignments don't pile up.

While the pandemic wreaked havoc on the Wildcats' soccer season, Hisey said that the transition to online classes was easy.

Hisey said her professors did a good job of keeping students engaged and making classes work in an online format.

Soccer, on the other hand, hasn't been as smooth.

The day after Hisey reported to campus last August, the season was canceled. Some players opted out of the semester altogether. Those that stayed on campus either did conditioning work or practiced, depending on the day.

"Our coaches said, 'If you're going to be here, we're going to make you better; but if you need to be home, we understand and we'll regroup in January,'" Hisey said. "Now we have a season to prepare for and it looks a little more normal."

The new normal includes limited travel, and right off the bat. The Wildcats will take on Grand Canyon Thursday night, and have away games against Oregon and Oregon State scheduled for  March. The schedule is subject to change, like all things these days, but Hisey doesn't care where they play. She's just happy to be back in the game.

The team has been preparing for the season since January. The Wildcats practice in masks, and only get to spend time with each other during practice.

"Other than that, it's been as normal as possible," Hisey said. "We still do film, we lift once a week and we get to go out onto the field. It just looks different off the field."

Hisey said the fall semester was tough on the team. With no games to prepare for, the uncertainty took a mental toll on Hisey and others.

Still, she marched through it, focusing on her classes and patiently working her way through the slow build to a normal practice with her team. With the semester progressing in increments, finally in November, the athletic department's medical team gave the go-ahead for the team to move up from 7-on-7 to a full scrimmage.

And right as things were starting to look up, Hisey was exposed to COVID-19.

"I had a tertiary exposure, so I didn’t have that bad of a case, but I was still bedridden for a couple days," Hisey said. "I lost my sense of taste and I still don’t really have my sense of smell. I had fatigue and headaches and congestion."

She was exposed through her roommate who contracted the virus from her mom. Hisey was placed in quarantine on Nov. 5 and tested positive on Nov. 8; that was the end of her semester with the soccer team.

"It really didn't affect me academic-wise," Hisey said, adding that her symptoms weren't so bad that she couldn't attend her online classes from her bed.

When Hisey was medically cleared, she returned to the weight room to get back into shape for the upcoming season.

And while the rest of the team is undergoing coronavirus testing three times a week, Hisey gets to skip that — for now.

"It was not a fun experience, but I'm fortunate that I only had a mild case," Hisey said. She's happy to be back with her teammates and her planner is already filling up.

Her advice to students looking to achieve a 4.0 of their own?

"Time management," she said. "Write things down, even if it’s not on actual paper, but start a Google doc or spreadsheet and just put everything in. And talk to your professors. They are more than understanding about the circumstances that we're in."

+3 
+3 

Mady Noble

 Arizona athletics
+3 

Nick Lagaev

 Arizona athletics

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

 

Thursday

• What: Season opener: Arizona at Grand Canyon

• When: 7 p.m.

Wise Wildcats: Meet two more athletes who got 4.0s

Nick Lagaev, men's tennis

Straight A's becoming a trend for sophomore tennis player Nick Lagaev.

"I had a pretty rough first semester my freshman year, but once I got the hang of things academically, it got much better," Lagaev, 19, said.

This fall was the second 4.0 semester for the Ontario, Canada native who is majoring in nutritional sciences. Lagaev started out as a physiology major, but the labs proved difficult with his schedule and the course work was tougher than expected. Nutritional sciences is a better fit across the board, he said, adding that he's now considering med school.

"I'm going to try to go pro after I finish my four or five years at the UA, but certainly having a backup option in academics is important," Lagaev said.

Lagaev's first season with the UA was cut short due to the pandemic. Lagaev returned to Canada two weeks later.

"I tried to come back (to Tucson) as soon as possible, but the restrictions were pretty bad in Toronto," said Lagaev, who ended up returning in August.

The first few weeks of the fall semester were challenging, and then "the entire team kind of got COVID at once," Lagaev said.

Lagaev said his case was mild, except that he lost his sense of taste and smell for a while. He and his teammates recovered before the end of the semester and continued preparing for the season. The Wildcats are 4-1 so far.

While he's not a fan of online classes and misses his in-person labs, Lagaev says virtual learning allows more time to study.

"Make your academics a priority," Lagaev urged other student-athletes. "My first semester, I did really poorly and had to reevaluate where I was. Once I started setting times to study, made a schedule and took advantage of tutoring, I got into a rhythm."

Mady Noble, beach volleyball

While she certainly looks the part of a beach volleyball player, standing 6 feet 2 inches with long, blonde hair, Mady Noble is known just as much for her success in the classroom.

"I have always held myself to a high standard in school. I haven’t always had a 4.0, but it’s been up there," Noble, 18, said. "I take my academics very seriously. I'm not just here for beach volleyball, I'm also here to excel in academics."

The freshman from Tempe is majoring in pre-business, saying she's always wanted to own her own business. Noble said she thought about majoring in accounting, but can't see herself stuck behind a desk all day.

She's more at home on the court — or these days, the beach.

"I started playing volleyball when I was 11," Noble said. "I originally played indoor, but someone said I should try beach because it makes you better at indoor, and vice versa. I fell in love with beach volleyball."

Noble joined a club team and stuck with it until she graduated high school, spending her summers in California — with the exception of 2020. In 2018 and 2019, she was part of the Beach USA Volleyball High Performance All-National Team, and would have returned in 2020 if not for the pandemic.

Noble enjoys her online classes, which came as a surprise since she always considered herself to be more of an in-person learner. Still, online learning has its downsides.

"Having to spend time on Zoom multiple times a day is rough on our brains and eyes," Noble said. "And when we're not on Zoom, we're on the computer doing homework."

Noble was determined to make the best of it.

"For me, it’s always been just I’m very good with my time," Noble said. "I have a planner, I use my planner religiously. If I have something on the weekend and know I won't have time to do my homework, I'll get it done days in advance."

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Miller on Kerr Kriisa's Arizona debut, Wildcats facing Utah and UA personnel updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News