Wildcats golfer Vivian Hou advances to U.S. Amateur finals — just like her coach did 21 years ago

HARRISON, N.Y. — Arizona women’s golf coach Laura Ianello told Vivian Hou that if she made it to the final of this week’s 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur that she’d fly to Westchester Country Club to watch in person.

“You have to book your flight right now,” Hou said Saturday afternoon after defeating Valentina Rossi, 2 up, in their semifinal match.

Rossi, a rising sophomore at Michigan State, did something this week that no player in the field had done: She made Hou play the West Course’s final two holes. The incoming junior at Arizona had cruised through the first four rounds of match play, ending each duel before the 17th tee. But Rossi gave her a real test from the start, sending the match to the 18th green where Hou would ultimately prevail and punch her ticket to Sunday’s 36-hole final.

Rossi took an early 1-up lead with par on the first hole, but Hou was able to get it back to even on the fifth and then took a lead with a birdie on seventh. Hou held as much as a 2-up lead through the middle of the match but Rossi battled back yet again, taking advantage of rare mistakes from Hou to win Nos. 13 and 15 with par to even the match heading to the 16th.