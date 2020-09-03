 Skip to main content
Wildcats golfer Vivian Hou ranked as world's top amateur

Vivian Hou

Before the pandemic, Vivian Hou and her UA teammates were expected to be vying for a third consecutive berth in NCAA golf’s Final Four.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Athletics

Arizona freshman Vivian Hou rose to No. 1 in this week's World Amatuer Golf Rankings (WAGR) after impressive recent performances on the LPGA Tour of Taiwan. 

Hou, a Taipei, Taiwan native, played in three amateur tournaments during the month of August netting two top 10 finishes and one top 15 finish. The strong results helped Hou leapfrog LSU's Ingrid Lindblad to claim the top spot in the WAGR rankings.

Her most recent performance came at last weekend's YICHEN Future Open where she posted a 10th place finish.

This recognition comes after a formidable freshman season at UA in 2019-20 where Hou claimed the honors for Women's Golf Coaches Association Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-American. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

