Wildcats golfers 'one hole short' in NCAA semifinal loss to Ole Miss

This time, she wasn’t as fortunate — Starkute had to stand in the bush to attempt her shot, and nearly chunked it. She recovered to stay alive and play another hole.

“I was literally in the tree,” Starkute laughed. “It was bad club selection, that's for sure off the tee. Just making a bogey there I'm really happy with that. It felt amazing. The shot out of the tree was not that good.”

When the two also halved No. 18, Ole Miss got the point — needing to win just one of the three remaining matches to advance.

The Rebels clinched minutes later, when senior Julia Johnson topped Arizona’s Ya Chun Chang 2 and 1. Her par putt on No. 17 ended the Wildcats’ season.

“The fact that we just kept it going until basically last hole it's amazing — like all fighters, all fighters,” Starkute said of her teammates.

Regardless of the end result, Starkute’s shot to sink Stanford earlier in the day will go down as one of the biggest in program history.

Starkute and Ye were all-square on 18 when Starkute was forced to take a penalty shot after hitting her drive into a bush. Yet the Wildcats’ surging star managed to halve the hole after Ye three-putted, taking their showdown — and the quarterfinals themselves — to extra holes.