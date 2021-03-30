Wildcats golfers Yu-Sang Hou and Vivian Hou hope tourney ends with round at Augusta National

Yu-Sang Hou couldn’t pinpoint exactly which two holes that caused her to miss the final cut at the first annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019, but she remembers the sequences vividly.

On the second day of the tournament, Hou, an Arizona Wildcats golfer, played a par-5 aggressively and attempted to get on the green in two shots to set up an eagle putt.

The ambitious approach shot steered her ball near the intimidating trees at the Champions Retreat Golf Club, then nestled in a bunker. Her sand woes continued; Hou took three shots to get out of a bunker alone to bring her score to 2 over par — putting her 4 over for the first two days.

Hou’s sister, Vivian, also finished the event at 4-over-par, failing to make the final cut — and a chance to play at Augusta National, home of the Masters — by two shots.

It didn’t spoil the fun for the Hou sisters — and UA women’s golf coach Laura Ianello. The thee watched other women’s amateurs play the final round at Augusta National.

“When I saw people playing in the final round there, one thing that was in my head: ‘I’m going to make the cut next year and be out there and play the final round there,’” Vivian Hou said.

Except there wasn’t a next year.