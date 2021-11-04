Wildcats have high expectations in men's tennis following Sweet 16 appearance

In September, Smith played in the Junior U.S. Open in New York, reaching the third round. Shields was in attendance as Smith, a wild-card entry, beat fifth-seeded Jack Pinnington Jones in the second round.

“It was really cool just to be representing Arizona. Our program to be one of the few schools that had a player in it,” Shields said. “Then, to beat the No. 5 player in the world, to beat another high ranked player and to go to the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open, it was really a culmination of a lot of his hard work. It was cool to see our program amongst the best players in the world and then for him to bring that experience back to our program.”

Smith will try to use that experience as a college freshman.

“It was incredible to see that level and kind of see all of the fans there in a different atmosphere,” Smith said. “It really opened my eyes to what it is like at that other level.”

Last year marked a banner season for the Pac-12, and Shields hopes to see the conference build off the momentum in 2022. He called the Pac-12 the “best conference in the country.”