Wildcats hire longtime pro player Becca Moros as new women's soccer coach

“I am extremely excited to join the University of Arizona family as the next head coach of our soccer team,” Moros said. “I’m grateful to (athletic director) Dave Heeke and (senior associate athletic director) Brent Blaylock for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to continuing and building on the tradition of excellence in the Pac-12. I’m honored to lead such an outstanding group of women through the challenges ahead of us and I will leave everything on the field every day to ensure these women will be the best they can be both on the field and in the classroom. Together we are going to build something special that we will be proud of.”