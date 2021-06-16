Wildcats hire longtime pro player Becca Moros as new women's soccer coach

The UA has hired longtime pro Becca Moros as its new women's soccer coach, tabbing the Gotham FC assistant to run a program that's made the NCAA Tournament five times in the last seven seasons.
The former Duke standout and member of the United States' U21 Women's National Team has no college coaching experience. The Manhattan-born Moros played three years in Women's Professional Soccer, two years in Japan and six in the NWSL before retiring in 2019.
Moros, 36, joined Gotham FC's coaching staff in 2020.
“I am extremely excited to join the University of Arizona family as the next head coach of our soccer team,” Moros said. “I’m grateful to (athletic director) Dave Heeke and (senior associate athletic director) Brent Blaylock for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to continuing and building on the tradition of excellence in the Pac-12. I’m honored to lead such an outstanding group of women through the challenges ahead of us and I will leave everything on the field every day to ensure these women will be the best they can be both on the field and in the classroom. Together we are going to build something special that we will be proud of.”
Heek said Moros' time with Gotham FC "quickly raised her profile as an exceptional coach, mentor and leader." She replaces Tony Amato, who was named Florida's head coach last month.
"I look forward to seeing Arizona soccer continue its outstanding success on the pitch, in the classroom and in the community under her leadership," he said.