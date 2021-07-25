 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats hire Navy's Bobby Carter as track and field assistant
editor's pick

Wildcats hire Navy's Bobby Carter as track and field assistant

  • Updated

Bobby Carter

 Arizona athletics

Bobby Carter has been hired as a new assistant coach with the Arizona Wildcats' track and field program, handling the jumps and multi-events.

The UA announced the addition of the former Navy assistant on Sunday. Francesca Green handled the events last year following Sheldon Blockburger's August departure.

UA coach Fred Harvey said Carter, who spent three years with the Midshipmen, is "a great coach, but a better person."

"He will bring incredible balance to our program," Harvey added.

Carter came to Navy from Oral Roberts, where he helped develop six All-Americans. He has also coached at Nebraska, his alma mater.

As a college athlete, Carter was a two-time All-American, finishing 12th in long jump at the 2010 NCAA Indoor Championships and seventh in the 4x100 relay at the 2012 outdoor championships.

Carter joins assistant coaches TJ Crater (throws), Bernard Lagat (distance) and Green (sprints and relays) on Harvey's staff. Lagat also serves as the Wildcats' cross country coach. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News