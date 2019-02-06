University of Arizona sophomore Anthony Cusanelli will play for Team USA at next month's World University Games, the Wildcats' hockey team confirmed Wednesday.
Cusanelli will become the first Wildcat to play for Team USA at the games, which will take place in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, from March 1-12. He will miss the Wildcats' final three regular season games, but will be ready to play with UA in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's national tournament from March 21-26.
“The thought of wearing our nation’s jersey is almost overwhelming,” Cusanelli said in a UA press release. “I will do everything in my power to make Tucson and the University of Arizona proud. I am thankful for this incredible opportunity.”
Cusanelli earned the 2018-19 ACHA Rookie of the Year award and Western Collegiate Hockey Associated Rookie of the Year honors as the Wildcats' captain. He is second on the team in scoring.
“It is an ultimate compliment to any hockey player to earn the opportunity to represent the United States for Team USA,” said Wildcats coach Chad Berman. “Anthony’s hockey skills are obvious, but it is the kind of person that he is that will also shine on the world stage. He will represent the University of Arizona in the best way possible. To say we are proud of him is not enough. Words cannot describe how excited we are at Arizona hockey.”
The event takes place every two years, in both winter and summer, and features NCAA players and athletes from the ACHA.
No. 6 Arizona (26-6) ranks first in the WCHL standings with six games remaining. The Wildcats will play at UNLV on Friday and Saturday, before closing the regular season with a home pair against ASU at Tucson Arena on Feb. 22 and 24, and a road trip to Tempe on March 2-3.
