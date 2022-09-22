Wildcats hope Sami Baytosh's viral goal can be springboard to Pac-12 success

University of Arizona freshman Sami Baytosh made her presence felt Sunday afternoon at Mulcahy Stadium, scoring what was to be the only goal in the Wildcats’ 1-0 victory over UC Davis.

This 36th minute game-winner, the very first of the midfielder’s career, went since viral. Following a long cross from fellow freshman Angela Baron, Baytosh made a play on the ball, only to end up entangled with an Aggie defender and on the turf.

That's when the magic happened. Baytosh fired in a goal from her back.

“Initially I tried to get the volley off, but then the defender and I fell on top of each other, and so I just looked up and the ball was there, and the goalie had come off her line, so I just tried to get my foot on it and it went in,” said a pleasantly surprised Baytosh.

GOAL ARIZONA!She did WHAT?!?! Sami Baytosh scores while laying on the ground!!!#SCTop10 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/oTYsrg07By — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) September 18, 2022

Arizona coach Becca Moros said she wasn't surprised by Baytosh’s bicycle-kick goal and early success on the team, saying "she’s done a really good job in the training environment" and is determined to elevate her game. The Wildcats open Pac-12 Conference play on SFriday with a match at Utah.

Baytosh and the Wildcats will try to use Sunday’s game as a springboard as they head into conference play.