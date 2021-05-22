Wildcats in ninth place after second round at NCAA Championships

The UA women's golf team slipped in the NCAA Championship standings Saturday, but is still in good shape.

UA shot a 10-over 298 on the day at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale to fall from fifth place into a tie for ninth. UA is two shots behind eighth-place LSU. The Wildcats have a 14-over 590 through two rounds.

A glut of Pac-12 teams is near UA in the standings, as Oregon is tied for ninth, ASU is 11th and UCLA is 12th.

After Sunday's round, the top 15 teams will advance to the final round of stroke play Monday. That round will determine the top eight teams for match play.

Stanford, with a 7-under 569, is in first place, four shots ahead of Duke and eight ahead of Texas.

UA's Ya Chun Chang shot a 2-under 70 Saturday to give her a 1-under 143 total, seven shots off the lead. She moved from 19th place to a tie for fifth.

Wildcats Yu-Sang Hou and Therese Warner are tied for 53rd with a 5-over 149 total.