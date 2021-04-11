Wildcats Israel Oloyede, Johnnie Blockburger set school records at Jim Click Shootout

Israel Oloyede, a muscular Arizona junior, competes in the hammer throw by flinging a 16-pound ball attached to his hand grip by a long wire. Johnnie Blockburger, a lanky freshman, propels his long strides around the 400-meter track with blistering speed.

Now they share one thing in common: They’re the best in Arizona track and field school history in their respective events.

At Saturday’s Jim Click Shootout at the UA’s Drachman Stadium, Oloyede vaulted into the Arizona record books with a throw of 239 feet, 2 inches. Pending results of other weekend meets, his toss ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Oloyede last month placed second in the indoor NCAA weight throw.

“His athleticism is really the key,” head coach Fred Harvey has said about Oloyede’s ability in the weight throw, which also comes into play in the hammer throw.

“His balance, his coordination, his size are obviously key factors, but his ability to be able to transfer these forces at that level — that’s what really takes him to that level.”

Blockburger, a graduate of Tucson High School, whipped around the track in 44.71 seconds, cutting more than a second from his previous best time and shattering the school record of 45.31, set in 2008 by Bobby McCoy.