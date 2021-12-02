Wildcats 'just as excited' to play in NIVC, which starts Friday in McKale

The Arizona Wildcats had one major goal for 2021: Make the postseason.

And they have. On Friday, the UA will compete in a playoff match for the first time since 2018 — it just won’t be in the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, the Wildcats (16-15) will be hosting the first two rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. They'll face Texas-Rio Grande Valley (17-10) at 6 p.m. Friday, with the winner taking on either UNLV or New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon. Arizona is very familiar with New Mexico State, having played — and beaten — the Aggies twice during the regular season.

This year's NIVC features 30 teams playing in a 32-team bracket. Arkansas received a first-round bye; UNC Greensboro was forced to withdraw because of COVID-19 concerns, allowing North Florida to advance without playing a first-round match. With two wins this weekend, Arizona would advance to the tournament's round of eight.

“We recognize that it's not the NCAA Tournament and all the bells and whistles that go with the NCAA Tournament,” coach Dave Rubio said. “But also, we need to be thankful that we have a postseason tournament.”