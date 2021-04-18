Wildcats' Kaelyn Shipley sets school record in javelin

Arizona’s track and field athletes competing in the throwing events came up with strong performances Saturday at the West Coast Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Kaelyn Shipley broke the school record in the javelin with a toss of 167 feet, 4 inches. Samantha Noennig established her personal record (59-7½) in the shot put, the NCAA’s No. 1 mark of the outdoor season.

On the men’s side, Jordan Geist went 233-6 in the hammer throw, beating Israel Oloyede (216-7), who set the UA record in the event (239-4) the week before. Oloyede and Geist rank No. 2 and 5 in the national standings. Geist also took second in the shot put at 64-11¼.

Meanwhile, the jump and sprint competitions were held at the UA’s Drachman Stadium, drawing six Pac-12 teams plus Air Force. Justice Summerset captured the high jump at 7-3, and Lillian Lowe won the women’s event with a clearance of 5-10. In the 200-meter sprint, the UA’s Johnnie Blockburger won in 20.70, his personal best and 10th fastest in school history.

Junior Shannon Meisberger took second in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.3. Sage Watson, an Arizona track alum and volunteer coach, clocked 55.93, giving her the world's fourth-best time this season.