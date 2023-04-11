On the same day outgoing Arizona fifth-year transfer Jade Loville was drafted by the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, two new transfers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign made it known they’re intend to be in Tucson next season to play for Arizona coach Adia Barnes.

Salimatou Kourouma, a 5-11 redshirt junior forward from Kati, Mali, who averaged 17.6 points in 42 games the last two seasons at Little Rock, was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after earning second-team All-Sun-Belt honors two seasons ago.

She announced that she is “committed” to the UA via an Instagram post Monday.

Kourouma said in the post that “it’s been a good ride at University of Arkansas Little Rock,” thanked her coaches and teammates, and added that she’s “happy to announce that I will continue my journey at the University of Arizona.”

Isis Beh, a 6-3 redshirt sophomore forward last season at West Virginia, scored eight points in 22 minutes for the Mountaineers against Arizona in the Wildcats’ victory in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament last month in College Park, Maryland.

Beh posted images of herself donned in UA gear on Instagram Monday, adding in the text of the post (sic) “when u know u know,” with emojis representing a bear and a down arrow emoji right alongside it.

Beh played 37 games for UNLV in 2019-20 before appearing 27 times for the Mountaineers again in a reserve role in 2022-23.

She averaged 3.1 points in 10 minutes of action for WVU, with a season high of 13 points in 28 minutes against Kansas on Feb. 15.

