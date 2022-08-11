Wildcats lose rescheduled soccer exhibition against San Diego State

Arizona's soccer team fell to San Diego State on Thursday in its final tune-up before the start of the 2022 season. The Wildcats' 2-1 loss came at Mulcahy Stadium one day after wet weather forced the teams to postpone their exhibition.

Arizona's lone goal came from Megan Chelf, who took Nicole Dallin's pass and chipped a 36th-minute score over the Aztecs' goalkeeper.

“It was a tremendous goal,” UA coach Becca Moros said. “We have seen that from (Megan) in training but I had yet to see it in the game. It’s very difficult to chip a ball over a goalkeeper while the ball is rolling away from you, but she has the ability to do that. And the ball (from Dallin) to put her in was tremendous. We hope to see more of that as the season goes on.”

San Diego State scored twice in the second half to take the lead — and win the match.

Rachelle Elve tied the game in the 54th minute, with Trinity Coker notching the assist. And 12 seconds later, Elve fed a pass to Emma Gaines-Ramos, who scored to give SDSU a 2-1 lead.