Wildcats losing top assistant women's soccer coach Paul Nagy
editor's pick

Wildcats losing top assistant women's soccer coach Paul Nagy

  • Updated

Paul Nagy

 Arizona athletics

Paul Nagy, the top assistant coach for the Arizona Wildcats' women's soccer program, is leaving. 

The UA confirmed Nagy's departure on Thursday morning. It's unclear what his future plans are, or how Arizona plans to replace him. The UA instituted a hiring freeze in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though exceptions have been made. The Wildcats' men's basketball program hired assistant coach Jason Terry earlier this month. Arizona's women's volleyball program is still looking to replace departed assistant Gregg Whitis. The university's fiscal year ends June 30. 

Nagy has been with Wildcats coach Tony Amato for most of his coaching career, spanning 12 years at three different colleges. The two share a similar background: Nagy coached at Central Florida, which is Amato's alma mater. The two coached together at tiny Rollins College from 2008-10 before heading to Stephen F. Austin. The UA hired Amato — and Nagy — away from SFA in 2013. He was promoted to associate head coach in August.

Nagy, a Texas native, is married to UA assistant softball coach Caitlin Lowe, a former Wildcats star. They have two children together. 

AZDesertSwarm.com first reported Nagy's departure.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adia Barnes recalls meeting Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News