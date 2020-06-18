Wildcats losing top assistant women's soccer coach Paul Nagy

Paul Nagy, the top assistant coach for the Arizona Wildcats' women's soccer program, is leaving.
The UA confirmed Nagy's departure on Thursday morning. It's unclear what his future plans are, or how Arizona plans to replace him. The UA instituted a hiring freeze in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though exceptions have been made. The Wildcats' men's basketball program hired assistant coach Jason Terry earlier this month. Arizona's women's volleyball program is still looking to replace departed assistant Gregg Whitis. The university's fiscal year ends June 30.
Nagy has been with Wildcats coach Tony Amato for most of his coaching career, spanning 12 years at three different colleges. The two share a similar background: Nagy coached at Central Florida, which is Amato's alma mater. The two coached together at tiny Rollins College from 2008-10 before heading to Stephen F. Austin. The UA hired Amato — and Nagy — away from SFA in 2013. He was promoted to associate head coach in August.
Nagy, a Texas native, is married to UA assistant softball coach Caitlin Lowe, a former Wildcats star. They have two children together.
AZDesertSwarm.com first reported Nagy's departure.
