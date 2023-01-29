Wildcats men’s golf team hopes to continue dominance at Arizona Thunderbirds intercollegiate

The Arizona men’s golf team knows there is no better place to get its first team win of the season then in Tucson at the event it has dominated the past five years.

Through the first four tournaments of the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats have had a solid start. They finished around the middle of the pack in three of the tournaments, but are looking to find their form from their second-place finish at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in late September.

“I think we learned a lot, we got to play two freshmen in every tournament and those guys are going to be key parts of our future and I think we are in a good spot to start the spring,” UA coach Jim Anderson said.

Monday, the Wildcats will host their first tournament of the season with the 43rd annual Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at the Tucson Country Club. The other teams in the event are Iowa State, New Mexico, Saint Mary’s, SMU, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

“I’m really excited and I’m confident about this team going for a six-peat and I’m really excited to get after it on Monday,” said senior Chase Sienkiewicz. “We couldn’t be more ready for this event.”

Seinkiewicz is Arizona’s leader and best player. During four tournaments this season, he is averaging a score of 71.33 while finishing in the team’s top two during two of them. On a team with eight freshmen and sophomore players, Seinkiewicz has grown as a leader while taking the game more serious this season.

“My game is a lot more crisp and more pristine compared to last year” Sienkiewicz said.

He has been a part of the past three first-place victories at The Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and is hungry to lead this young group to a sixth consecutive victory at the event.

“He plays a big game and has a big personality, and he wants to be in the arena,” Anderson said. “He continues to impress me with his improvement.”

The Wildcats will have five golfers at the tournament. Senior Chaz Aurilia, junior Sam Sommerhauser, freshmen Zach Pollo and transfer Tiger Christensen will join Sienkiewicz on the course. Arizona is currently ranked No. 21 in the country, and Arizona State and Stanford are the only Pac-12 teams ranked ahead of them.

A season ago, Sienkiewicz had an eagle on hole No. 18 to help give Arizona the victory at event by one shot. Does Sienkiewicz have a little more magic up his sleeve for one last victory at their home tournament in his senior season?