Wildcats need 'more diversification' on offense to have shot at upsetting No. 1 Texas on Friday night

“You never know how a young team is going to respond in those situations,” Rubio said. “Jaelyn Hodge stepped up and certainly (Kamaile Hiapo) and (Emery Herman) just refused to let us lose those matches.”

“I haven't coached too many teams that would be able to do what they did. I think there's a lot of things that shed some light for us in terms of the offense … Overall, I was happy with how tough we were when things got really hard for us.”

Arizona will now look ahead to another tough road trip. The Wildcats (5-1) will face No. 1 Texas (5-0) in a nationally televised game Friday and Notre Dame (2-4) on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

“I think we're all looking forward to this weekend,” Rubio said. “Texas is a team that can win the national championship legitimately and they went to the finals last year and return every single player. So I think that's where we aspire to be and, you know, I'm looking forward to playing them.”

Rubio said that he’ll need some more stability in his lineup and wants to limit excessive substitutions this weekend. To beat the Longhorns and Fighting Irish, the Wildcats must utilize the middle of the court and get the ball to Arizona’s "bigs."