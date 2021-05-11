 Skip to main content
Wildcats one shot away from advancing as final round of NCAA Regionals nears
editor's pick

  • Updated
Hou sisters

UA golfers Vivian Hou, left, and Yu-Sang Hou, right, both shot even par on Tuesday.

The Arizona Wildcats are within striking distance as they head to the final round of the NCAA Regionals.

The UA sits in seventh place following Tuesday's second round in Stanford, California — one stroke behind Florida for the sixth and final advancing spot. The top six teams move on to the NCAA Championships, which will be held in Scottsdale.

Sisters Yu-Sang Hou and Vivian Hou both shot even par on Tuesday.

"We were able to make more birdies today before the turn, which was an important improvement for our team," UA coach Laura Ianello said. "Coming into today's round, we were in a crowded pack of teams and were able create some separation on the leaderboards from most of that pack. We will have to try and pick up a couple of strokes on a really good Florida team tomorrow while holding off the teams behind us, which will require our best round of the regional to do."

Arizona opened the round by tallying 11 total birdies on the first nine holes. Yu-Sang Hou is tied for 12th on the individual leaderboards. Vivian Hou is tied for 29th.

Compiled in part from a news release.

