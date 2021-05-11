Wildcats one shot away from advancing as final round of NCAA Regionals nears

The UA sits in seventh place following Tuesday's second round in Stanford, California — one stroke behind Florida for the sixth and final advancing spot. The top six teams move on to the NCAA Championships, which will be held in Scottsdale.

"We were able to make more birdies today before the turn, which was an important improvement for our team," UA coach Laura Ianello said. "Coming into today's round, we were in a crowded pack of teams and were able create some separation on the leaderboards from most of that pack. We will have to try and pick up a couple of strokes on a really good Florida team tomorrow while holding off the teams behind us, which will require our best round of the regional to do."