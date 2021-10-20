Wildcats open 'fall ball' to baseball, softball fans; entry is free

Arizona's "fall ball," a series of exhibitions played by the Wildcats' baseball and softball teams, will be open to fans starting later this month.

First-year coach Chip Hale's baseball team will play one exhibition game, Oct. 24 against Air Force at Hi Corbett Field. First-year coach Caitlin Lowe's softball team will play five times against Arizona junior colleges starting Oct. 29. The Wildcats will take on Pima College on Oct. 31.

Admission is free. There will be no concessions available, though fans are allowed to bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages.

The schedule is below;

Baseball

Oct. 24: AIR FORCE, 11 a.m.

Softball

Oct. 29: CENTRAL ARIZONA, 4 p.m.; ARIZONA WESTERN, 6 p.m..

Oct. 30: PHOENIX COLLEGE, 3 p.m.; EASTERN ARIZONA, 5 p.m.

Oct. 31: PIMA COLLEGE, 2 p.m.