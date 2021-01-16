Wildcats opening golf season with Ryder Cup-style showdown against top-ranked ASU

The format allows each team to bring eight members to compete instead of the usual five or six. That’s a benefit for Anderson, who labels UA as a “very, very deep team.”

Leading the way is Trevor Werbylo. The senior and former Salpointe Catholic High School star was in the midst of a near-record-breaking campaign when the pandemic hit.

His average score of 70.04 in 2019-20 ranks as the second-lowest scoring average in program history. Following the season, he was the 57th Wildcat to be named a PING All-American.

“We were feeling pretty confident and excited to make a run (last year),” Werbylo said. “I think we’re all hungry now.”

The Wildcats found ways to compete during their year without matches. Anderson and Werbylo both described individual events players took part in over summer and head-to-head duels on the course with teammates once the Cats were allowed back at their facilities.

“They want to beat each other when they’re out there,” Anderson said .

With his competitive hat back on, Anderson is eager to see how his team wears the adrenaline and pressure of being back on the course.

“I really like the mindset, energy and attitude of these players,” Anderson said. “They have a clear vision of what we can do together this semester.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.