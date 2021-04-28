Wildcats outlast ASU, win first Pac-12 men's golf title since 2004

The Arizona Wildcats men's golf team took home its first Pac-12 Championship since 2004 thanks to a 12-under performance in the final round of the conference tournament on Wednesday at Mayacama Golf Club in Sonoma County, California.
The UA's victory also marked the fourth time the Wildcats have clinched a conference title; Arizona also won in 1987, 1991 and 2004.
Arizona fifth-year senior Brad Reeves outlasted Stanford's Henry Shimp in a two-hole playoff to win the individual title.
Despite losing their grip on a four-stroke lead over ASU for first place to begin the final round, the Wildcats regained form on the back nine holes to finish 41-under for the tournament. ASU (-37) and Stanford (-35) grounded out the top three.
Fifth-year senior David Laskin turned in a standout performance in the final round, shooting a team-best 6-under; he eagled the 18th hole to all but clinch the conference title. He finished tied for 17th on the individual leaderboard. Another UA senior, Salpointe Catholic High School graduate Trevor Werbylo, finished tied for eighth. Christian Banke finished tied for 25th; Chase Sienkiewicz was 32nd and Briggs Duce finished tied for 37th.
The Cats earned this year's victory in large part due to their strong play in the first two rounds of the championship. On Monday, UA shot 16-under in the first round — the lowest single round score at the conference championships in program history — and ended the second round one stroke behind ASU.
On Day 2, Arizona created separation atop the leaderboard by shooting five-under to move ahead of ASU by four strokes.
The Wildcats struggled out of the gates Wednesday morning, briefly losing their lead, but they bounced back in the final nine holes.
UA women's golf team punches ticket to NCAA Regionals
The Arizona women's golf program, which won a Pac-12 championship in 2015, discovered its postseason fate on Wednesday, and will enter the NCAA Regionals as a No. 6-seed at Stanford.
We are staying out west for NCAA ⛳️Regionals! We will tee off as the 6️⃣th seed at Stanford on Monday, May 10.#BearDown | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/uKh5U175YO— Arizona Women's Golf (@ArizonaWGolf) April 28, 2021
Senior Yu-Sang Hou, who was a part of Arizona's 2018 national championship team, was named to the All-Pac-12 team earlier this week, while sophomore Therese Warner earned honorable mention.
The Wildcats tee off in the Stanford Region on May 10. Tee times are to be announced.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports