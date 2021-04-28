Wildcats outlast ASU, win first Pac-12 men's golf title since 2004

The Arizona Wildcats men's golf team took home its first Pac-12 Championship since 2004 thanks to a 12-under performance in the final round of the conference tournament on Wednesday at Mayacama Golf Club in Sonoma County, California.

The UA's victory also marked the fourth time the Wildcats have clinched a conference title; Arizona also won in 1987, 1991 and 2004.

Arizona fifth-year senior Brad Reeves outlasted Stanford's Henry Shimp in a two-hole playoff to win the individual title.

Despite losing their grip on a four-stroke lead over ASU for first place to begin the final round, the Wildcats regained form on the back nine holes to finish 41-under for the tournament. ASU (-37) and Stanford (-35) grounded out the top three.

Fifth-year senior David Laskin turned in a standout performance in the final round, shooting a team-best 6-under; he eagled the 18th hole to all but clinch the conference title. He finished tied for 17th on the individual leaderboard. Another UA senior, Salpointe Catholic High School graduate Trevor Werbylo, finished tied for eighth. Christian Banke finished tied for 25th; Chase Sienkiewicz was 32nd and Briggs Duce finished tied for 37th.