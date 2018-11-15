The Arizona Wildcats won their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in style last week.
Now, the women’s soccer team faces a much more difficult road. The Wildcats will face No. 2 Tennessee on Friday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game starts at 3 p.m. and will be streamed online at WatchESPN.com.
Tennessee (14-2-3) advanced to the second round by beating Louisville 2-1 at home last week.
Last Friday, Arizona (13-5-2) beat Denver with goals to spare. Forward Amanda Porter, midfielder Kelcey Cavarra and midfielder Kennedy Kieneker each scored as the Wildcats won 3-0. The high-energy home environment helped propel the Wildcats to the second round.
Goalkeeper Lainey Burdett had a pair of saves that aided in the team’s shutout.
If Arizona wins on Friday, it will advance to the third round and play the winner of the Texas A&M-TCU match. That game is set to be held on Sunday.