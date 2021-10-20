 Skip to main content
Wildcats promote Francesca Green to associate head coach for track and field

  • Updated
053021-tuc-spt-hansencol-p1

UA coach Francesca Green, right, talks to Arizona’s Anna Foreman during December’s Red/White scrimmage at Drachman Stadium.

 Simon Asher, Arizona athletics

The UA has promoted longtime assistant Francesca Green to associate head track and field coach, making her Fred Harvey's top deputy.

Green, who coaches sprints and relays, had one of her best seasons in 2020-21. Wildcats athletes delivered several accomplishments, including four NCAA Championships qualifiers and four first-team All-Americans. Two of her athletes set school records.

In a news release, Green thanked Harvey, whom she called "a mentor and a very dear friend."

Harvey called it "a well-deserved promotion for Francesca Green."

“She has been a major part of all aspects of the program for many years and now she will have the title that represents her work," he said. "I want to thank (athletic director) Dave Heeke for seeing the wisdom in promoting Francesca and supporting our dreams as a program.”

