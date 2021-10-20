Wildcats promote Francesca Green to associate head coach for track and field

Green, who coaches sprints and relays, had one of her best seasons in 2020-21. Wildcats athletes delivered several accomplishments, including four NCAA Championships qualifiers and four first-team All-Americans. Two of her athletes set school records.

“She has been a major part of all aspects of the program for many years and now she will have the title that represents her work," he said. "I want to thank (athletic director) Dave Heeke for seeing the wisdom in promoting Francesca and supporting our dreams as a program.”