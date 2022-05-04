 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Wildcats promote gymnastics assistant Taylor Spears to associate head coach

  • Updated

Taylor Spears

 Arizona athletics

Arizona's gymnastics team has promoted Taylor Spears from assistant coach to associate head coach following a breakthrough season and No. 25 overall ranking, coach John Court announced on Wednesday.

"Taylor has been part of this journey the last four years and she is valued as a person, coach, and mentor to our student-athletes," he said. "She has exceeded several expectations and has shown growth and a desire to elevate our program. The future at Arizona is very bright and she will thrive in her new role.”

A former star on the balance beam at Oklahoma, Spears said it's "has been an honor to see this program grow over the past four seasons, and I am so excited for the future!”

Spears coached Sirena Linton to All-America honors on balance beam. Linton, a Phoenix native, became the first GymCat to earn All-America honors in the event since 2012.

Following the 2020 season, Spears was named Region 4 Assistant Coach of the Year.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News