Wildcats promote gymnastics assistant Taylor Spears to associate head coach

Arizona's gymnastics team has promoted Taylor Spears from assistant coach to associate head coach following a breakthrough season and No. 25 overall ranking, coach John Court announced on Wednesday.

"Taylor has been part of this journey the last four years and she is valued as a person, coach, and mentor to our student-athletes," he said. "She has exceeded several expectations and has shown growth and a desire to elevate our program. The future at Arizona is very bright and she will thrive in her new role.”

A former star on the balance beam at Oklahoma, Spears said it's "has been an honor to see this program grow over the past four seasons, and I am so excited for the future!”

Spears coached Sirena Linton to All-America honors on balance beam. Linton, a Phoenix native, became the first GymCat to earn All-America honors in the event since 2012.

Following the 2020 season, Spears was named Region 4 Assistant Coach of the Year.

