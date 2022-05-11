Wildcats rally, but finish two strokes shy on final day of NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats rallied on the final day of the NCAA Regionals in Albuquerque, and for a stretch on the back nine, looked as if they might climb into the top four and advance through the tournament.

But TCU finished with a three-day score of 874, beating the Wildcats by two strokes and ruining a banner day on the links at the UNM Championship Course. Arizona shot an even-par 288 as a team on Wednesday — seven strokes better than Tuesday's performance, and five better than Monday's showing. It was three strokes better than TCU and Florida, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Oregon (860), Texas (863), Georgia (866) and TCU (874) advance.

The Wildcats finished the tournament at 876, nine shots ahead of Louisville and Sam Houston State. The teams had been grouped together before Louisville went 6-over and SHSU went 9-over in the final round.

Gile Bite Starkute shot a final-round 72 to finish with a three-day score of 220 — tied with teammate Carolina Melgrati (75 on Wednesday) for tops on the team.

Ya Chun Chang was Arizona's best golfer on Wednesday, firing a 70 to finish with a three-day score of 222 — the same as teammate Maya Benita. Lilas Pinthier shot a 71 to finish at 221.

