Wildcats ready for NCAA Regionals after trying 2021 season

"If that doesn't tell you … with the team success and everything … I'm an emotional eater,” she added.

On top of all this, Vivian Hou has been playing with a torn hip labrum.

“She has been gutting out this entire season playing every round of golf, every step and a lot of pain,” Ianello said. “It shows you how much heart there is that these ladies want to compete, and they want to compete for a championship.

“ … I was almost at the point where … I was like, ‘Vivian, you need to just go ahead and have your surgery. It's not worth you playing (for) the next four months in pain, just so we can have a team that's not even going to be competitive.’ It was a tough spot.

"But then when 'Money' (Hou's nickname) came back and we had all five, it was such a relief. But, it was really scary there for a while. I really thought we were going to have to opt out of the entire season.”

Fortunately, they didn’t.

This will most likely be the last go-around for the Hou sisters. The two are as close as sisters could be, and are best friends off the course.

They compete on the course every day, with the loser having to pay for Starbucks or dinner or do laundry.