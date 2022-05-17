Wildcats remain in first place heading into final day of NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats continued their march through the NCAA men's golf playoffs on Tuesday, carding a 1-under par as a team and hanging on to first place at the Bryan (Texas) Regional.

The Wildcats are leading the field at 13-under par, three strokes ahead of Texas A&M and Georgia, five shots ahead of Pepperdine and 12 up on Oregon State.

The top five teams will advance to next week's NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

UA senior Christian Banke is tied for first place on the individual leaderboard at 3-under.

"We didn't card the blistering low rounds that we did yesterday, but we played a steady and quality round that added a stroke to our overall team lead," coach Jim Anderson said in a news release. "Tuesday's round was another morning of smart golf and good execution of our gameplan. I am incredibly proud of how our guys handled the success of Monday and remained focus throughout the round. We have put ourselves in a great position to for well-earned victories as a team and individually going into Wednesday."

Banke careded six pars and three birdies on the first nine holes. Junior Chaz Aurilia (1-under) put up Arizona's second-best round of the day.

Chase Sienkeiwicz (5-under) is tied for fourth place, while Johnny Walker is tied for 21st and Sam Sommerhauser is tied for 32nd.

