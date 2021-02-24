Wildcats respond to hockey season's cancellation with sadness, gratitude

After nearly a year of hoping and waiting, the University of Arizona club hockey team’s season is over.

The team announced Friday that it was ending the 2021 season before it started because of the coronavirus pandemic. Time simply ran out.

For the second time in as many years, coach Chad Berman had to deliver the news to his players that the season was canceled. Instead of doing it in the locker room, he used a Zoom call — another reminder of the pandemic’s impact. The team hasn’t played since Feb. 29, 2020.

“It was an emotional meeting on Zoom, especially regarding a player like Bayley Marshall, where his final two national tournaments were taken from him,” Berman said.

Berman said he knows it is impossible to replace a player like Marshall, who he calls “probably the best overall hockey player I have ever coached… I can’t quantify the impact he had on this program.”

Forward Max Meyer was delivering a Domino’s pizza while tuned into the Zoom team meeting from his phone. He too thought of Marshall.

“It was really sad to know that I’ll never get to play with him again. He’s everything you want in a hockey player,” Meyer said.