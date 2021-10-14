Wildcats return, win, feel 'like ourselves again' after nearly 600 days without a home game

The infamous chant “He shoots, he scores, hey goalie, you suck" rang out following each Wildcats goal. Fans ranged from students attending their first games to devoted season-ticket holders returning to Tucson Arena.

“It was great getting back in front of our fans in Tucson and winning both games for them. They have been waiting a long time, just like us, to have hockey back and it was awesome being able to see so many familiar faces," Cusanelli said. "Our fans make Tucson a special place to play, and I’m happy to welcome them back the right way."

When the clock ticked to zero in Friday's home opener, Berman chose walk-on player Connor Zeigler to give his post-game thoughts. Whether a returning veteran or a new walk-on player, it will take the entire lineup to reach the goal of once again being the Western Collegiate Hockey League conference champions.

On the veteran side, Berman pointed to Lowell as a critical piece in the team’s victories. “Lowell has been our best player since Day 1 this season, and how hard he is in playing, his vision on the ice, there’s nothing he can’t do," he said.

The Wildcats stayed hot this week, splitting a two-game series with rival Arizona State in the first games of the Cactus Cup. The Wildcats won Game 1 by a score of 4-1, then dropped Game 2, 3-2.

The Wildcats will play at Grand Canyon on Saturday and at UNLV next weekend before returning home Oct. 29-30 for games against Utah.