Wildcats runners, jumpers chase more PRs at Texas Tech Open & Multis

When determining which athletes to send to each meet, Arizona coach Fred Harvey said he considers several factors.

“Usually (for indoors), it’s very dependent on the facility,” Harvey said. “(For) sprinters, hurdlers, and jumpers, the better competition is going to be in Texas. We don’t take the distance runners at this point to Texas because the better competition happens to be in Seattle.”

Harvey was alluding to the University of Washington Invitational, where nine Wildcats will be competing this weekend as well.

Harvey's strategy serves a purpose.

"It’s going back to how you get to the national championship as individuals,” Harvey said.

The Wildcats will have few opportunities to qualify for the NCAA Championships, so it’s paramount that they make the most of them. “The overall theme is getting that constant push towards (placing in the) top 16 in individual events and getting to the national championships,” he said.

The Wildcats understand that this weekend marks their toughest slate of competition. Despite that, Meisberger said she'll have the same mindset no matter the level of competition.