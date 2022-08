Megan Chelf scored the game's only goal off an assist by Maddy Koleno in the 69th minute as the Arizona soccer team beat host Texas Tech 1-0 on Sunday night.

UA (2-0) had opened the season with a 2-1 comeback win at home over Iowa State last week.

Arizona was outshot 17-6, but goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped five shots in the win in Lubbock.