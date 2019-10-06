USC's goal in the 36th minute held up as the No. 5 Trojans won 1-0 over host Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
Tara McKeown scored the game's only goal to drop Arizona to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play.
USC improved to 9-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. The Trojans had five shots on goal to Arizona's four. UA keeper Hope Hisey made four saves.
The Wildcats were coming off a 3-0 win over No. 16 UCLA on Thursday.
UA visits No. 14 Washington State at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a match at Washington on noon Sunday. Both games will air on Pac-12 Arizona.