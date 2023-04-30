The University of Arizona golf team had a rough final day at the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford and finished in seventh place.
The Wildcats shot a 13-over 363 during the final round, their worst round of the weekend. UA finished with a 14-over 1,414 total, 33 shots behind winner Stanford. The Cardinal notched a 19-under 1,381, ahead of ASU (1,394), Colorado (1,395) and Washington State (1,395).
Chase Sienkiewicz shot a 3-over Sunday to finish tied for eighth among individuals with a 4-under 276. Other UA golfers were Sam Sommerhauser (283), Tiger Christensen (285), Filip Jakubcik (287), Chaz Aurilia (290) and Zach Pollo (293).
Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen took the individual crown with a 15-under 265.
The No. 18-ranked Wildcats will next find out which of the six regionals they are headed to. Regional selections will be announced on the Golf Channel at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Regional play starts May 15, with the NCAA Championships beginning May 26 in Scottsdale.