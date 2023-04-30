The University of Arizona golf team had a rough final day at the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford and finished in seventh place.

The Wildcats shot a 13-over 363 during the final round, their worst round of the weekend. UA finished with a 14-over 1,414 total, 33 shots behind winner Stanford. The Cardinal notched a 19-under 1,381, ahead of ASU (1,394), Colorado (1,395) and Washington State (1,395).

Chase Sienkiewicz shot a 3-over Sunday to finish tied for eighth among individuals with a 4-under 276. Other UA golfers were Sam Sommerhauser (283), Tiger Christensen (285), Filip Jakubcik (287), Chaz Aurilia (290) and Zach Pollo (293).

Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen took the individual crown with a 15-under 265.