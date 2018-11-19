The No. 24-ranked University of Arizona volleyball team earned some revenge after being swept by UCLA in Los Angeles last month, dominating the No. 25 Bruins in a 3-0 sweep Sunday at McKale Center.
Game scores were 25-13, 25-22, 25-15. The win improved Arizona’s record to 20-10 overall and 9-9 in the Pac-12.
Kendra Dahlke had 20 kills, while Julia Patterson notched 36 assists and 13 digs.
UA wraps up the regular season with matches at California (4 p.m. Wednesday) and at Arizona State (7 p.m. Saturday).