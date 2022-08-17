 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA SOCCER

Wildcats to open soccer season Thursday night against Iowa State

  • Updated

Arizona's soccer team will open the 2022 season on Thursday with a home match against Iowa State. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mulcahy Stadium.

The Wildcats went 5-13 a year ago, and were 1-1 in exhibition play this month under second-year coach Becca Moros.

Thursday's match marks the UA's first season-opener at home since 2008, and their 10th season debut ever played at home. Arizona and ISU played at Mulcahy to open the 2003 season; the Cylones defeated the UA, 2-1.

Arizona is led by goalkeeper Hope Hisey and midfielder Madison Goerlinger, both of whom have been named team captains. This year's roster includes 18 returners and 11 newcomers, including nine freshmen. Iowa State went 5-11-1 last season.

Compiled in part from a news release.

Hope_Hisey_0_201028_SCR_Headshots_Mike_Mattina_17.JPG

Hope Hisey

 Arizona athletics

