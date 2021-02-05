Wildcats upset defending national champion Stanford for first win of 2021 volleyball season

The Arizona Wildcats upset seventh-ranked Stanford Friday night in McKale Center, earning their first win of the volleyball season following four consecutive losses.

Arizona's 25-17, 25-16, 26-14 win over the defending national champions was the program's first win over the Cardinal in Tucson since 2005.

The UA finished with 38 kills and 13 attack errors on 84 total attempts (.298), while Stanford finished with 25 kills and 20 attack errors on 86 attempts (.058).

"It feels really good to beat Stanford," UA senior Paige Whipple said. "It's the first time we beat them in my four years here. So that's really exciting. ... it doesn't happen that often for us."

Whipple said the win "shows a lot of resiliency" for a UA squad that was swept at Utah and at home against Washington to start the season.

Sophomore Kamalie Hiapo agreed.

"It shows that we have a lot of grit," she said. "I think it shows a lot about us and our insides. You don't only see our talent, but now you see the hard work and all the countless hours of just mental and physical training that pays off in these types of wins."