Wildcats vault into top 10 in latest AP poll; Paradise Jam showdowns loom

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked inside the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time this season after getting out to a 4-0 start.

The Wildcats check in at No. 9 in the poll, moving up two spots from the previous week. They are the second-highest ranked team in the Pac-12, behind only No. 7 Stanford and ahead of Oregon (15), Oregon State (16) and UCLA (19).

During Arizona’s 4-0 start to the year, the Cats are outscoring opponents by an average margin of 35.5 points per game. The Wildcats took down then-No. 6 Louisville on Nov. 11 to slot into the No. 11 spot in last week’s rankings.

Arizona has now been ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. The team climbed as high as No. 6 during the regular season last year.

Starting Thursday, the Wildcats begin a stretch of games in three consecutive days. The Cats take on Vanderbilt, DePaul and Rutgers as part of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

