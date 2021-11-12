Wildcats volleyball team swept by visiting Utes

Arizona Daily Star
No. 17-ranked Utah swept the UA volleyball team at McKale Center on Friday afternoon, winning 25-9, 26-24, 25-22.
The Wildcats (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) have dropped three straight matches, all to ranked teams. Jaylyn Hodge had 12 kills and Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11. Emery Herman notched 29 assists.
The Utes (17-7, 10-5) outhit UA .400 to .175.
Arizona hosts Colorado (14-10, 5-10) at noon Sunday. The Wildcats beat the Buffaloes 3-1 in Boulder on Oct. 22. Colorado fell at ASU 3-1 on Friday.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!