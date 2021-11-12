 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats volleyball team swept by visiting Utes
Volleyball: No. 17 Utah 3, Arizona 0 (25-9, 26-24, 25-22)

Wildcats volleyball team swept by visiting Utes

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

No. 17-ranked Utah swept the UA volleyball team at McKale Center on Friday afternoon, winning 25-9, 26-24, 25-22.

The Wildcats (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) have dropped three straight matches, all to ranked teams. Jaylyn Hodge had 12 kills and Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11. Emery Herman notched 29 assists.

The Utes (17-7, 10-5) outhit UA .400 to .175.

Arizona hosts Colorado (14-10, 5-10) at noon Sunday. The Wildcats beat the Buffaloes 3-1 in Boulder on Oct. 22. Colorado fell at ASU 3-1 on Friday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News