Wildcats will play hockey at new Mosaic Quarter Iceplex starting in '24; UA to add 3 new teams

Starting in 2024, the University of Arizona men’s club hockey team will have a new home: the Mosiac Quarter Iceplex near South Kino Parkway and Interstate 10.

The Wildcats will be the primary tenant at the 3,000-seat facility, which is currently under construction. The Iceplex will also serve as the club’s headquarters and practice facility. More details will be announced at a news conference scheduled for Friday.

Additionally, the UA announced it will add three new teams starting in 2024: A Division II men's team that will serve as a feeder to the current squad, which plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I league; a Division II women's team; and an adaptive athletics sled hockey team.

The UA club hockey team, formerly known as the Icecats, currently plays at the Tucson Arena — currently the only year-round sheet of ice in the city. The arrival of the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, has led to increased demand for a place for the Wildcats to practice and play.

The MQ Iceplex will also serve as a place for UA students to take part in other ice-related events, like figure skating, ice skating and some intramurals. Ice skating lessons will also be offered.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats (12-5) take on rival Arizona State on Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. both nights.