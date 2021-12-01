 Skip to main content
Wildcats will play hockey at new Mosaic Quarter Iceplex starting in '24; UA to add 3 new teams
Starting in 2024, the University of Arizona men’s club hockey team will have a new home: the Mosiac Quarter Iceplex near South Kino Parkway and Interstate 10.

The Wildcats will be the primary tenant at the 3,000-seat facility, which is currently under construction. The Iceplex will also serve as the club’s headquarters and practice facility. More details will be announced at a news conference scheduled for Friday.

Additionally, the UA announced it will add three new teams starting in 2024: A Division II men's team that will serve as a feeder to the current squad, which plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I league; a Division II women's team; and an adaptive athletics sled hockey team.

The UA club hockey team, formerly known as the Icecats, currently plays at the Tucson Arena — currently the only year-round sheet of ice in the city. The arrival of the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, has led to increased demand for a place for the Wildcats to practice and play.

The Arizona Wildcats club hockey team will play at the new Mosaic Quarter Iceplex starting in 2024.

The MQ Iceplex will also serve as a place for UA students to take part in other ice-related events, like figure skating, ice skating and some intramurals. Ice skating lessons will also be offered.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats (12-5) take on rival Arizona State on Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

