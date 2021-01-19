 Skip to main content
Wildcats will play same oppoennts back-to-back as part of the Pac-12-only schedule

Freshman libero and defensive specialist Kamaile Hiapo, 8, celebrates with teammates after winning a point during the Arizona Wildcat's 3-0 win over the Alabama State Hornets in the first game of the Wildcat Classic on September 19th, 2019 at Mckale Center 1721 E. Enke Dr., Tucson, Ariz.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The UA women's volleyball team will open its season Friday at Utah. Sunday, they'll play their second match of the year … at Utah.

The Wildcats' Pac-12-only schedule will include back-to-back matches against the same opponents, according to a schedule released Tuesday by the conference. The UA will hold its first home match of the season Jan. 29 against Washington. The Wildcats' rivalry series with Arizona State will take place March 5 in Tucson and March 7 in Tempe.

The full schedule is below:

ARIZONA'S 2020 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Jan. 22: at Utah, 6 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Utah, noon

Jan. 29: WASHINGTON, 5 p.m.

Jan. 31: WASHINGTON, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: STANFORD, time TBA

Feb. 7: STANFORD, time TBA

Fe. 12: at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Oregon, noon

Feb 19: OREGON STATE. 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: OREGON STATE, 1 p.m.

Feb. 26: at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Feb. 28: at UCLA, 1 p.m.

March 5: ARIZONA STATE, time TBA

March 7: at Arizona State, 1 p.m.

March 12: COLORADO, time TBA

March: 14: COLORADO, time TBA

March 19: at Cal, time TBA

March 21: at Cal, time TBA

March 26: USC, time TBA

March 28: USC, time TBA

April 1: at Washington State, time TBA

April 3: at Washington State, time TBA

