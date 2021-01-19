Wildcats will play same oppoennts back-to-back as part of the Pac-12-only schedule

The UA women's volleyball team will open its season Friday at Utah. Sunday, they'll play their second match of the year … at Utah.
The Wildcats' Pac-12-only schedule will include back-to-back matches against the same opponents, according to a schedule released Tuesday by the conference. The UA will hold its first home match of the season Jan. 29 against Washington. The Wildcats' rivalry series with Arizona State will take place March 5 in Tucson and March 7 in Tempe.
The full schedule is below:
ARIZONA'S 2020 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Jan. 22: at Utah, 6 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Utah, noon
Jan. 29: WASHINGTON, 5 p.m.
Jan. 31: WASHINGTON, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: STANFORD, time TBA
Feb. 7: STANFORD, time TBA
Fe. 12: at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Oregon, noon
Feb 19: OREGON STATE. 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: OREGON STATE, 1 p.m.
Feb. 26: at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Feb. 28: at UCLA, 1 p.m.
March 5: ARIZONA STATE, time TBA
March 7: at Arizona State, 1 p.m.
March 12: COLORADO, time TBA
March: 14: COLORADO, time TBA
March 19: at Cal, time TBA
March 21: at Cal, time TBA
March 26: USC, time TBA
March 28: USC, time TBA
April 1: at Washington State, time TBA
April 3: at Washington State, time TBA